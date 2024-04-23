First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

