First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.