Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

