CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Trading Down 0.2 %
CQS New City High Yield stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.70 ($0.65). 894,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,008. CQS New City High Yield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.40 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,264.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.
About CQS New City High Yield
