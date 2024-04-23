First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 409,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,653. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

