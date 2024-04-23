First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 409,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,653. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.