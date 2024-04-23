GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 9,953 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 15,793,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,232. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

