Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. 190,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

