GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,946.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 189,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 359,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,940. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

