GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 16,239,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,471,814. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

