Rollins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 2,111,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,536. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.