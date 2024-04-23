Trust Co of Kansas Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 527,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

