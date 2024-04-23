Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.19

Tenset (10SET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Tenset has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 158,053,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,548,341 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

