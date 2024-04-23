Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $693.60 million and $19.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.56 or 0.04832667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00058151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

