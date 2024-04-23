Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $604,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.60. 1,716,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.19. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

