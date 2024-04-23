Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 853.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $543.01. 135,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

