iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 471,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 98,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.02 during trading on Tuesday. 677,997 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

