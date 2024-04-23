Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 42.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 340,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 102,292 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,951,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.