Monument Capital Management Has $352,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,963.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,010.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,764.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

