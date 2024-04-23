Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 4,784 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $236.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.27.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

