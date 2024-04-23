H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,301 shares of company stock worth $4,673,473. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

