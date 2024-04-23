Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

