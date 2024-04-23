Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 709,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

