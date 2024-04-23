Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8805 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

