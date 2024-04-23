Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

