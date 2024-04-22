Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.80. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

