Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,399 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,091.46. The company had a trading volume of 340,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,535. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,095.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,012.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

