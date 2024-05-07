Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 1.9%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $408.43 and last traded at $408.43. Approximately 29,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 246,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,442 shares of company stock valued at $82,702,867. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

