Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0943 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $633.29 million and $16.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.45 or 0.04844223 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

