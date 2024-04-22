Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $44,244,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $114.84. 1,216,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,611. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.58.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- Stock Average Calculator
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.