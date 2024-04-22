Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $44,244,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $114.84. 1,216,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,611. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

