Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 8th Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 263,922 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Tesla worth $950,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.05. 106,716,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,720,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

