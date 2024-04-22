Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.27 billion and $348.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $521.23 or 0.00777718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,008.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00108427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,695,581 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

