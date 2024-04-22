Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 1,459,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.