Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 1,459,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
