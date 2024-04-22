Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 47,827 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,827 shares during the quarter. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 1.74% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 70,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $431.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.94.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

