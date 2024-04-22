Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,642,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,341,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

