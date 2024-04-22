Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,840 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

