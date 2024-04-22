Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,606,000 after acquiring an additional 74,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.69. 444,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

