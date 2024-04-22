1,738 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,221,000 after purchasing an additional 881,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.65. 28,310,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,020,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

