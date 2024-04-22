Diversified LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.17. 315,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

