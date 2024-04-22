OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,905 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,428. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

