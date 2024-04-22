Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 266 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $73.77 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

