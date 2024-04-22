Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

