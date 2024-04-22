Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,759.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3,010.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

CMG opened at $2,869.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,783.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,393.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.36 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.