Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

ISRG opened at $366.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.