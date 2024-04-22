Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $69.00

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

PEGA opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,669. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

