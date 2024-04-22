CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $89.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

