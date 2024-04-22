Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

