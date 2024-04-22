StockNews.com Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

