Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($36.10) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.43) to GBX 3,550 ($44.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,040 ($37.84).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,436.24%.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,299.64). In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,299.64). Also, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.18) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,696.28). Insiders purchased 1,002 shares of company stock worth $2,839,892 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
