Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 954,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

