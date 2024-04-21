Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 157,000 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 8.8 %

ACM Research stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

