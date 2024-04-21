Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 1,041,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.